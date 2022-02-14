CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 137.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. 59,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

