Critical Contrast: Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) versus KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion 0.08 -$1.77 billion N/A N/A Air Canada $4.35 billion 1.58 -$3.47 billion ($10.19) -1.89

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada.

Risk and Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Air Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Air Canada -94.82% -508.68% -14.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Canada 0 4 6 0 2.60

Air Canada has a consensus target price of $29.56, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. Given Air Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV engages in the provision of scheduled passenger air transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other. The Network segment includes air transport of passengers and cargo activities. The Maintenance segment offers maintenance services including engine, component, and airfare maintenance. The Leisure segment provides charter flights and scheduled flights. The Other segment caters and handles services to third-party airlines and clients around the world. The company was founded on October 7, 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

