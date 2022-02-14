Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.60

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 10900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a market cap of C$54.97 million and a PE ratio of -135.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,999,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,999,997.50.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

