CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 115.8% in January

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.41. 108,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,779. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

