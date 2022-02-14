Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 839.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

