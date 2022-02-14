Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.97 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 177,963 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $141.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average of $246.92. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.