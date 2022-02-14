Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $396.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $398.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.