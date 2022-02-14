Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 57.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 202.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $3.59 on Monday, reaching $96.17. 1,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,069. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.30 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

