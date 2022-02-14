Cushing Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 191,479 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 3.4% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of TC Energy worth $34,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $3,295,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

