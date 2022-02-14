Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases 22,119 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 6.5% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $66,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,516 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

