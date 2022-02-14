Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,587 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $21.45. 31,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,052. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

