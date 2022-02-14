Cushing Asset Management LP Raises Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in View were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in View by 115.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in View during the third quarter worth about $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in View by 32.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in View by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

