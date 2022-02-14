Cushing Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 125.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,127. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

