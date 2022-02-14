CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.11% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,100,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

