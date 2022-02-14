CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,000. International Media Acquisition accounts for 0.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 15.74% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,176. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.