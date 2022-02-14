CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.58% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth $482,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 443.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65,248 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 900,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCIC remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,333. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

