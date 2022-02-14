CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.50

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 3600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.47.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

