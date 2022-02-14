CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $150.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.56.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.