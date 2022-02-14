Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is Commodore Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the period. Cytokinetics comprises approximately 7.5% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 0.95% of Cytokinetics worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $26,999,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,352. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

