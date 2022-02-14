Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTRC stock remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Dakota Territory Resource has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

