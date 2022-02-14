Danaos Co. (DAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on February 28th

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $30.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

DAC stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Danaos by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Danaos by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Danaos by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Danaos by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

