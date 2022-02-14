Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.58% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

