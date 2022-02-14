Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.06.

NYSE:DE opened at $392.67 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

