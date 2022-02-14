Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €153.00 ($175.86) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of €84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

