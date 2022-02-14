Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,317. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

