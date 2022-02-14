Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.00 million.

CGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

CGY stock opened at C$56.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.30. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$51.99 and a 1-year high of C$67.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of C$642.58 million and a PE ratio of 48.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 94.75%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

