Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $48.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.46.

FOXA stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

