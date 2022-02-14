Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $63.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $57.18 on Friday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 767,760 shares of company stock valued at $55,000,568.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

