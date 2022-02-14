Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $64.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.