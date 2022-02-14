Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $110.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $83.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

