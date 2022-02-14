DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $420.56 on Monday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.58.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,707,797 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

