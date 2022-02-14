DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 211,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,043,279 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.68.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.27 million, a PE ratio of -281.00 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 79.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

