Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,821. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

