Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 86.3% in January

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTGI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,203. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digerati Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.15 price objective on shares of Digerati Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.