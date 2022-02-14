Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

