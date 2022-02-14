Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 823,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

