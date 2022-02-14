Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $136.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

