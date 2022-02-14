Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,190 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of STAG Industrial worth $118,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,748,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $48.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

