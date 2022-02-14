Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.16 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of RH worth $110,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock opened at $408.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.82. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1-year low of $362.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

