Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.89 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Carnival Co. & worth $115,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,878,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

