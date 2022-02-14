Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,190 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Clorox worth $113,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $144.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

