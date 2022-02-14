Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.29% of UMB Financial worth $106,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,652,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 610,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial stock opened at $102.93 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,638. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

