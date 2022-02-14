Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,829 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.60% of Federal Signal worth $108,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE:FSS opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.12.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

