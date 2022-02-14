Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 131,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

