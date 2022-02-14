Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 131,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.15.
RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.
About RAPT Therapeutics
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
