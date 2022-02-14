DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.09.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. DLocal has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,449,000 after buying an additional 1,489,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,282,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

