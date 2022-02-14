Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 103.9% in January

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

DOMA stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $16,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $15,238,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

