Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 103.9% in January

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
DOMA stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.
About Doma
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
