Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the January 15th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.77. 4,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,807. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.