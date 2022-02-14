Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the January 15th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DFIN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.77. 4,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,807. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.