dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Monday. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $675.00 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $675.00 and a 200-day moving average of $675.00.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

