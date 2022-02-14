Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce sales of $241.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.80 million and the lowest is $240.90 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $216.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $973.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $988.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

