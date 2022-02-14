Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. 1,765,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

